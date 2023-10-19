Man sentenced to nearly 3 years for 2019 Overland Park crash that killed 14-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man responsible for the 2019 crash in Overland Park that killed a 14-year-old girl who was walking home from school was sentenced Wednesday to 34 months in prison.

Sudhir S. Gandhi, who was 70 years old at the time of the crash, plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Johnson County Court on Aug. 23. He was initially charged with reckless second-degree murder.

Officers responded around 3:15 p.m. on April 12, 2019, to the area of Switzer Road and 123rd Street on reports of a pedestrian struck as she was walking on the sidewalk of Switzer Road. The victim, 14-year-old Alex Rumple, was transported to a hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Gandhi reportedly drove his car for nearly half a mile along the sidewalk before striking Rumple. He had no medical issues and his car had no malfunctions, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit also stated Gandhi told police his vehicle "sped up instead of stopping," and that he believed was pressing the brake even though the vehicle continued to accelerate.

—

