Man pleads guilty in 2019 Overland Park crash that killed 14-year-old girl walking home from school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man who ran over a 14-year-old Overland Park girl as she walked home from middle school in 2019 pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter in Johnson County District Court

Sudhir Gandhi, now 75, struck and killed Oxford Middle School student Alex Rumple with his Ford Taurus around 3:15 p.m. on April 12, 2019, after it left the road and traveled down the sidewalk.

Gandhi told police his vehicle "sped up instead of stopping," and that he believed he pressed the brake pedal even though the Taurus continued to accelerate, according to the affidavit, but the investigation found no mechanical issues with the vehicle.

The crash happened in the area of Switzer Road and West 123rd Street.

Gandhi, who originally was charged with reckless second-degree murder, will be sentenced on Oct. 18.

