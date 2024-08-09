Man sentenced to over 30 years in connection to deadly stabbing in Merriam in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A man was sentenced to prison Friday for his role in the stabbing death of Charles Dillon in October 2022.

John Daniel Crawford Murry willl spend just over 30 years in prison, a Johnson County judge decided.

Murry was previously charged with second-degree intentional murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary of a dwelling in connection to Dillon's death.

On Oct. 22, 2022, Merriam officers responded to a home in the 7300 block of Royalty Way.

On arrival, they located Dillon dead.

Murry was sentenced 272 months on the murder charge, 61 months for the robbery charged and 38 months for the burglary charge.

He'll serve the time consecutively.

