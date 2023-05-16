Man sentenced to over 4 years in prison for shooting, killing woman at Airbnb rental home in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Anthony Duane Smith was sentenced Monday to 51 months in prison for shooting and killing a woman at an Overland Park Airbnb rental home in 2022.

A Johnson County judge charged Smith in March 2022 with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Sharell Holloman. Smith pleaded guilty to the charge back in March 2023.

The shooting happened on March 20, 2022, in the 9700 block of West 145th Terrace.

Police officers responded around 6 a.m. to what was described as a chaotic scene — about 20 people were partying at the home when the shooting unfolded.

Smith allegedly told a woman who was at the party the shooting was an accident.

