Man shot by Kansas City, Kansas, police charged for pointing rifle at officers during confrontation

Posted at 2:49 PM, Dec 07, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who was shot by Kansas City, Kansas, police after pointing a rifle at officers was charged for his role in the violence, the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Prosecutors charged Dominic Lee, 21, with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

About 3 a.m. on Monday, police responded to an apartment complex near on reports of a someone firing shots in the parking lot.

Officers responded to the scene and noticed an opened window and Lee armed with a rifle.

Lee later allegedly pointed his rifle at an officer and was later shot in the shoulder.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation assisted KCK police in the investigation.


