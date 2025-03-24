Man shot by police charged with resisting stop, possessing firearm as felon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man shot by Kansas City, Missouri, police Friday has been charged with fleeing authorities in a stolen vehicle.

Steven Dockins faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting a lawful stop, per the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday, March 21, KC police attempted to stop a Hyundai sedan for a traffic violation, but the driver, Dockins, refused to stop. Police then learned the vehicle was stolen, and initiated a pursuit.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the KCPD helicopter was nearby and helped locate Dockins.

During the pursuit, Dockins nearly collided with a semi while running a red light. He also entered oncoming traffic multiple times.

Despite officers deploying stop sticks at 11th and Prospect, Dockins continued, eventually pulling into an alley eastbound from Olive Avenue between 10th and 11th streets.

After pulling over, Dockins exited his vehicle and began to flee on foot. While officers pursued, they said he was “running with a firearm in his right hand and carrying a backpack,” according to a court document.

Shots were fired and a K-9 bit Dockins, who was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dockins has “several prior felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing firearms,” according to the prosecutor's office.

He is being held on a $75,000 cash bond.

MSHP told KSHB 41’s Alyssa Jackson the investigation into the incident will review body camera footage to determine if Dockins pointed a firearm at officers.

MSHP investigating police shooting involving KCPD near 11th, Prospect

"I know it's unnerving for not only the community but the law enforcement community as well. We never know when these kind of events are going to happen. We never know when these kind of events will unfold,” MSHP Troop A spokesperson Cpl. Justin Ewing said Friday. “Hopefully, we don't continue to see this trend. Hopefully, we don't continue to see violence in our community. That's something none of us want to see.”

There have been four police shootings involving KCPD officers so far this year, including the two that occurred last week.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.