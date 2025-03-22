MSHP investigating police shooting involving KCPD near 11th, Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a police shooting involving the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department that happened Friday evening.

The shooting occurred near Prospect Avenue and East 11th Street.

Missouri State Highway Patrol told KSHB 41 in a news briefing, KCPD officers located a stolen vehicle near Independence Avenue and Benton Boulevard just before 5 p.m. The vehicle was taken earlier Friday in a residential burglary.

Highway Patrol said officers then began a traffic stop but the vehicle kept going, starting a chase.

A KCPD helicopter was finishing a call in the area, according to MSHP, and quickly found the vehicle circling the area of 11th and Prospect.

Officers deployed spike strips to deflate the vehicle's tires, causing the vehicle to stop.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and started running, leading officers to pursue him on foot.

An officer then fired shots at the suspect, striking him. No officers were injured.

MSHP said the man's injuries were not life threatening and he still tried to get away from police before he was taken into custody.

KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson asked MSHP if the man pointed the gun at officers. They could not confirm. Part of their investigation will include reviewing body camera footage.

"I know it's unnerving for not only the community but the law enforcement community as well. We never know when these kind of events are going to happen. We never know when these kind of events will unfold. Hopefully, we don't continue to see this trend. Hopefully, we don't continue to see violence in our community. That's something none of us want to see," said MSHP Troop A Corporal Justin Ewing.

This is KCPD's second police shooting this week. The department has been involved in four this year. One of those shootings were fatal.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

