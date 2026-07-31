Man shot Thursday morning dies from injuries hours later

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead after he was shot Thursday morning near 48th Terrace and Vermont Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers with the Kansas City Police Department say they were dispatched to the area around 11 a.m. on an injury accident call. While on the way to the scene officers say they were advised the incident may be a shooting.

When they arrived, officers say they found an electric motorbike abandoned at the scene, as well as indications that a shooting had occurred. Officers say they were told the victim had been taken to the hospital by Kansas City Fire Department Emergency Medical Services before they arrived.

After spending the day in the hospital battling his injuries, police say the shooting victim died Thursday evening.

This shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Police say, based on their initial investigation, the man was shot at the intersection where the electric motorbike was found.

This is the second shooting homicide in Kansas City, Missouri, after 25 days without a homicide.

There have been 72 homicides in Kansas City, Missouri, so far this year.

There had been 98 homicides in KCMO at this time last year.

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