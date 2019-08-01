Man shot to death at Wendy’s in Midtown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died after gunshots rang out at a Kansas City, Missouri, fast food restaurant on Wednesday night.

KCPD officers were called to the Wendy’s in the 3100 block of Main Street just after 6:45 p.m.

Capt. Tim Hernandez said the victim, identified as 23-year-old Aaron G. Mason, got into an argument with an employee and walked behind the counter to confront him.

Both Mason and the suspect pulled guns and started shooting, Hernandez said.

Mason then ran out the back and collapsed in the parking lot.

“It started inside between a customer and an employee inside,” Hernandez said. “It went back behind the counter and the disturbance went outside out the back. Shots were fired both inside the restaurant and out back.”

Mason was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.