Man suspected of shooting, killing KCK teen surrenders to police after standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man suspected of shooting and killing a Kansas City, Kansas, teen on Nov. 30 was taken into custody on Wednesday after a standoff with police.

About 6:30 p.m., the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department's Special Operations Unit was serving a warrant near McGrew Grove and Quindaro Boulevard.

Officers made contact with the man, who then entered a home and barricaded himself for several hours.

About 9:00 p.m., negotiators were able to convince the man to exit the home and he was taken into custody.

Police said the man is a suspect in the shooting death of 17-year-old Nicholas Brooks.

On the morning of Nov. 30, Brooks was found shot to death in a vehicle near North 2nd Street and Quindaro Boulevard.

Police said the suspect is also a person of interest in multiple violence crimes in Kansas City, Missouri.


