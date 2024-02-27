Watch Now
Man threatens Mazuma Credit Union teller with explosive device during bank robbery Tuesday

Posted at 3:54 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 16:54:44-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigations is investigating a bank robbery that happened at a Mazuma Credit Union bank in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday.

At about 1:00 p.m., the man walked into the bank and threatened a teller with an explosive device while demanding money.

The man later left the bank, located at 9300 Troost Avenue, with an unknown amount of money, the FBI said.

No injuries were reported. It is unclear if the explosive device was legitimate.

The suspect was described as Black man with a thin build who was wearing a black hat, white T-shirt, dark shorts and a red face mask.

Last Thursday, a UMB Bank location in KCMO's Waldo Neighborhood was robbed under similar circumstances. It is not yet clear if the mask-wearing, alleged explosive device-wielding suspects are connected.


