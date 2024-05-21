Man wanted in random Kansas City, Missouri, murder found dead in Iowa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man allegedly involved in a slew of crimes across Kansas City, including the May 14 murder of an innocent victim sitting in his car, was found dead Monday in Iowa.

On the night of Tuesday, May 14, Kansas City, Missouri, police found 22-year-old Noah Bryant in his car suffering from a gunshot wound in the 6500 block of NW Barry Road.

Bryant would die from injuries in the shooting the next day.

In their investigation of the homicide, information led detectives to a 26-year-old St. Joseph, Missouri, man, identified as Christian Crail.

Police tracked Crail down to Centerville, a small town in south central Iowa.

On Monday night, police say they were working to make contact with Crail when they heard a single gunshot.

Police later located the man in his vehicle dead from an alley self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The May 14 homicide wasn’t the only time Crail was allegedly involved in gunfire in Kansas City.

On April 27, Crail allegedly opened fire at a vehicle driving in Olathe along Interstate 35.

The woman driving the vehicle was not struck, but later helped police connect that incident to the May 14 homicide of Bryant.

The same black Jeep was allegedly driven by Crail in both incidents.

