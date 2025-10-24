Man wanted in string of Kansas City-area bank robberies arrested Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Weston R. Womack certainly made a go of it this week.

On Friday, federal prosecutors charged Womack in connection with four bank robberies this week across the Kansas City area.

Court documents allege that around 1:51 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 22, Womack robbed the US Bank at 221 W. Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

Investigators say Womack walked up to a teller at the bank and presented them with an envelope with a note on it that read, “stay calm” and “put the money in the envelope.”

The teller told detectives they knew it was going to be a robbery based on how Womack was dressed.

U.S. Department of Justice

The teller placed $1,235 in the envelope and Womack left the bank.

Less than two hours later, around 3:35 p.m., Womack is alleged to have robbed the UMB Bank branch at 4920 Main Street in KCMO.

Like the first robbery, Womack presented a manila envelope with a note on it to the teller, who then placed $1,761 in the envelope before Womack left the bank.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the two banks and discovered a red Jeep had been present near both scenes.

At 9:13 a.m. the next morning, Womack allegedly entered the Central Bank branch at 9740 Wornall Road in KCMO. After being buzzed in to the lobby, a teller noticed that the subject, later identified as Womack, “was dressed unseasonably warm for the weather.” The teller asked the subject to remove their mask, at which time Womack left the bank without any further incident.

About 90 minutes later, at 10:42 a.m., investigators who had responded to the Central Bank location received notice that a Flock camera captured the same Jeep that had been spotted at both previous day’s bank robberies.

The hit came at 10:19 a.m. near NE Antioch Road and NE 56th Street in Gladstone.

Around 10:25 a.m., six minutes after showing up on the Flock camera, Womack allegedly entered a Security Bank of Kansas City branch at 5959 Northeast Antioch Boulevard in Gladstone.

Like the previous day’s robberies, Womack presented the teller with an envelope with a written note on it. The teller placed $141 in the envelope and Womack left the bank.

Approximately 30 minutes later, at 11:01 a.m., Womack allegedly entered the UMB Bank branch at 1800 Grand Boulevard in KCMO.

Womack presented the teller with an envelope with a message similar to “Be calm, place bills in packet.” The teller placed $3,863 in the envelope before Womack left the bank.

Surveillance video once again showed a red/maroon Jeep near the UMB bank.

Members of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spotted the Jeep shortly after the fourth bank robbery and initiated a traffic stop near E. 39th Street and Paseo Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Womack, switched from the driver’s seat to the passenger seat before attempting to flee on foot. Officers tackled Womack and took him into custody.

Womack made an initial appearance Friday before a federal judge, where he requested a federal public defender. A detention hearing was set for 11 a.m. on Oct. 29. Womack remained in custody following Friday’s hearing.

