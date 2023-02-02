Man who allegedly drove drunk into Eudora pizza restaurant in January charged in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Eudora man is charged in Douglas County Court with two counts of aggravated battery while driving under the influence for crashing his pickup truck into a Gambino's Pizza restaurant.

Richard Craig Nettles, 46, also faces a charge of endangering a child in the Jan. 8 crash that injured two teenage employees.

The wreck destroyed the front of the restaurant and the business' Facebook page states it's still closed.

Three other employees also were in the restaurant when the crash occurred.

Nettles' first appearance in Douglas County Court is set for 3 p.m. on Feb. 17.

