2 teenage employees injured when truck crashes into Eudora pizza shop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A possibly impaired driver crashed into a Gambino’s Pizza Sunday night in Eudora, sending two teenage employees at the restaurant to the hospital.

Gambino’s posted about the crash on its Facebook page, calling it “a scary situation” that left the owners and staff all “very shaken up.”

There were five employees working at the time of the crash, which happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of Church Street and will force the restaurant to remain closed for the time being.

“We will be shut down for a little bit as we do some rebuilding,” Gambino’s said on Facebook. “We will keep you posted as progress moves along. Thanks to so many of you that have already reached out to help, it means a lot.”

Eudora police said a maroon truck driven by a 46-year-old man struck into the building. He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.