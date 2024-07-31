Man who bought firearm recovered at Chiefs rally shooting pleads guilty Wednesday in federal court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri, to conspiracy to make false statements in the acquisition of a firearm that was later recovered from the scene of the deadly shooting in February at the Chiefs rally.

Ronnel Dewayne Williams, Jr., 22, faces up to five years in federal prison for making false statements to a licensed firearms dealer on Nov. 25, 2023, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Williams told the dealer he was the buyer of a Stag Arms lower receiver, which houses the firing mechanism and other internal parts of a firearm.

However, Williams was actually buying the component for a person too young to purchase the receiver, per the news release.

The weapon was found just outside Union Station by officers after the deadly shooting on Feb. 14.

A second federal court defendant, Chaelyn Hendrick Groves, is set for a change of plea hearing Aug. 2 in federal court.

Previous court documents report Groves faces the same charges as Williams for lying about his identity to an ATF officer and providing false identity information.

Gunfire at the rally killed popular DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan and injured more than 20 people.

Provided by KKFI Lisa Lopez-Galvan was tragically killed in a shooting as the Chiefs rally was wrapping up on Feb. 14, 2024.

Three men — Dominic Miller, Lyndell Mays and Terry Young — face murder and other charges in Jackson County Court.

