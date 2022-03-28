Man who led Independence police on chase charged with possessing illegal firearms, meth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man, who led police on a high-speed chase, has been charged with illegally possessing firearms and more than two kilograms of methamphetamine.

Davon R. Williams, 28, has been charged in regards to an incident that happened on Saturday, March 26.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri’s Office, Independence officers saw an orange Hyundai that had been reported as stolen parked at the Hometown Studios.

Officers placed a portable tire deflation device underneath the Hyundai to deflate the tires in case anyone tried to leave in the vehicle. They then kept the Hyundai under surveillance.

At some point, Williams allegedly got in the vehicle while carrying a backpack and officer attempted to box him in.

Williams was able to escape the parking lot and made it 42nd Street and accelerated as police officers chased him.

He continued on Noland Road before entering the ramp on Interstate 70 and began going the wrong way on the highway.

Williams drove west on the eastbound lanes of I-70. Due to a danger to the public, officers terminated the chase but one later spotted the Hyundai in the grass further down I-70.

He was spotted by officers near U.S. 40 Highway and officers chased him on foot. Eventually, they used a taser and took Williams in to custody.

Williams was found with $7,581 and 0.9 grams of crack cocaine in his pants pockets.

In the backpack, officer located an SAR Arms 9 millimeter gun, 314 grams of marijuana, 92.4 grams of cocaine and 4.6 grams of powdered cocaine.

Officer also searched the stolen Hyundai and found an AR-15 rifle and several bags containing the meth.

Williams is charged with one count of being a felon in possession of firearms, one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug -trafficking crime.

—

