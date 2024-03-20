Man will spend over 33 years in prison in deadly 2022 shooting in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man will spend over 33 years in prison for shooting and killing a Kansas City, Missouri, man during a robbery in Shawnee in 2022.

Fernando Reyes-Lara was sentenced to 400 months in prison for shooting and killing Jarod Rogers, who was 25 years-old when he died.

Reyes-Lara reached a plea deal with prosecutors where he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated robbery in January.

Court documents detailed how Lara and four other teens, who were also charged in Rogers' death, plotted to rob him during a marijuana deal.

One of the teens admitted to investigators that she set up the deal with Rogers over SnapChat.

Investigators also read messages between one of the teens and Lara where they discussed carrying out the robbery.

In total, Reyes-Lara was sentenced to 400 consecutive months in prison, totaling 33 years and four months.

