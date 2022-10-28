Watch Now
Man, woman charged in June Platte County murder

Platte County Shooting Persons of Interest
The Platte County Sheriff's Office identified two people of interest that it considers armed and dangerous after a fatal shooting Monday.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Oct 28, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and a woman have been indicted for their alleged roles in a June murder in Platte County.

McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau, 22, faces charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Cordero Thomas Cervantes, 32, faces charges of tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Archambeau and Cordero were identified as persons of interest following the shooting death of a 31-year-old man.

Taylor Hawkins, the victim, was said to have been killed around 7:45 p.m. on June 27 in the 28000 block of Oberdiek Lane.

Archambeau and Cordero fled out of state following the incident. On July 7, they were returned to Platte County on other pending charges, per the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

While Archambeau is being held on a $250,000 cash bond, Cervantes is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

If convicted, Archambeau could face up to life in prison. For Cervantes, a conviction would result in up to seven years in prison for tampering with a motor vehicle and four years in prison for tampering with evidence.


