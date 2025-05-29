Man, woman shot to death Wednesday night in south Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and a woman died Wednesday night in a shooting after an argument with several other people in the street in a south Kansas City, Missouri, neighborhood.'

Police officers were sent just after 9 a.m. to the 9600 block of Freemont Avenue on the reports of a shooting.

Neighbors took the officers to a driveway where the man and woman were suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

An argument in the street between several people turned into a physical fight before someone pulled a gun and killed two people.

The suspect got away, but police told KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne at the scene that there is no evidence of danger to the community.

Crime scene investigators and detectives will spend several hours at the scene looking for evidence and talking with neighbors.

This was the 64th homicide of the year in Kansas City, Missouri.

10 of those homicides have occurred in the south Kansas City area, according to KCPD crime statistics.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

