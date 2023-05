KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men who wore masks robbed an ATM machine Monday night at a Bank of America branch in Overland Park.

The robbery happened at 7:30 p.m. at 8695 College Boulevard, police said.

A technician was working on the machine when confronted by the robbers.

The two took money and drove off in an SUV.

No other descriptions of the robbers were available.

No injuries were reported.

