Mission officer shot at by alleged burglar will not face charges for returning fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office ruled a Mission police officer was justified in the March 15 shooting of a suspected burglar who shot at the officer several times.

William Henry Parker III is charged with attempted capital murder, interference with a law enforcement officer and burglary. He is being held in the Johnson County Detention Center on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled to be in court Sept. 28 for a preliminary hearing.

The incident began shortly before 5 a.m. on March 15 when remote Target security officers reported a burglary in progress at the Mission store, 6100 Broadmoor St. The security officers reported one suspect in the store wearing black clothing, a blue hat and a backpack. The suspect was also reportedly carrying a hammer and two duffel bags, per the DA's office.

A Mission police officer arrived at the store and parked his police vehicle on Barkley Street near the Rock Creek Trail.

The officer’s body camera was on, which showed him getting out of his vehicle and walking on the trail. He turned on his weapon-mounted flashlight and saw Parker jump down from a stone retaining wall next to the trail.

The officer yelled at Parker that he was an officer and ordered him to stop and show his hands, according to the DA's office.

Parker dropped a duffel bag and ran, ignoring commands to stop and show his hands.

The officer’s camera recorded Parker shooting at the officer, as well as the officer returning fire.

Parker fell but continued shooting at the officer as other officers arrived, the DA's office said.

Those officers arrested Parker, who suffered several gunshot wounds to his left leg. No officers were hit by gunfire.

At the scene, investigators found a black Smith & Wesson handgun, black duffel bags with Target merchandise inside, Parker’s clothing and nine cartridge cases fired from the handgun.

The officer later told investigators he returned fire because he believed it was necessary to prevent Parker from shooting him.

"While he was shooting at me, I could feel the bullets go right past my legs, and I was in fear for my life," the officer told investigators.

The officer later said when Parker began firing in his direction, "I was scared for my life. I was terrified."

When asked why he discharged his firearm, the officer simply stated, "To defend myself." When asked why, the officer responded, "He was shooting at me."

"I was in fear for my life, and if I didn't, I thought he would kill me," the officer said.

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