Mission police release ages of teens shot in Sunday night shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mission Police Chief Dan Madden gave an update Monday afternoon on the double shooting Sunday night that left one teenager dead and another wounded.

The male victim, who died from his injuries, was 13-years-old, and the female victim, who is still in the hospital, is 16-years-old.

The shooting occurred around 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the Silverwood Apartments.

The 16-year-old female victim is expected to recover from her injuries.

Madden said the shooting started because of some sort of altercation, and both victims were not residents of Mission, Kansas.

A suspect is not in custody as of Monday afternoon.

