Missouri man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening to " assault and murder " Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and a second congressman.

Kenneth R. Hubert, 63, of Marionville, Missouri, admitted that on Jan. 7, 2021, he called the Cleaver's Independence, Missouri, office and left a profane and racist message, according to a court document.

Hubert's message included a reference to a noose, according to the plea agreement.

Hubert said he was angry about a statement Cleaver made in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Less than two years before, Hubert called the office of Congressman Steve Cohen of Tennessee.

Hubert told a staff member that he had a noose with Cohen's name on it and planned to "put a noose around his neck and drag him (Cohen) behind his pickup truck," the plea agreement states.

He told FBI agents he called Cohen's office because he was offended by a comment Cohen made about then-President Donald Trump.

No sentencing date has been set.

