Missouri man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening to "assault and murder" Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and a second congressman.
Kenneth R. Hubert, 63, of Marionville, Missouri, admitted that on Jan. 7, 2021, he called the Cleaver's Independence, Missouri, office and left a profane and racist message, according to a court document.
Hubert's message included a reference to a noose, according to the plea agreement.
Hubert said he was angry about a statement Cleaver made in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Less than two years before, Hubert called the office of Congressman Steve Cohen of Tennessee.
Hubert told a staff member that he had a noose with Cohen's name on it and planned to "put a noose around his neck and drag him (Cohen) behind his pickup truck," the plea agreement states.
He told FBI agents he called Cohen's office because he was offended by a comment Cohen made about then-President Donald Trump.
No sentencing date has been set.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.