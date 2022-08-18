Watch Now
Missouri man pleas guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A man from the St. Louis, Missouri, area entered a guilty plea Thursday in regard to his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot.

Joshua Dressel, 31, was charged with parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Originally charged in July 2021, he was the fifth person from the St. Louis region to be charged in connection with the riot.

After entering his plea Thursday, the court accepted, finding Dressel guilty.

Such violation results in a maximum sentence of six months in prison, a probation term no more than five years long, a fine not more than $5,000 and “an obligation to pay any applicable interest or penalties on fines and restitution not timely made,” according to court documents.

Dressel’s sentencing is set for 2 p.m. Nov. 22.


