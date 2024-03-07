Missouri State Highway Patrol: Ray County Sheriff Childers under investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has launched an investigation of Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers at the request of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

A highway patrol spokesperson told KSHB 41 that the agency’s Drug and Crime Control Division received a request from the attorney general's office "for criminal investigation of the Ray County Sheriff."

It wasn’t immediately clear when the criminal investigation request was made or why it was requested.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

