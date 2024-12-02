Missouri State Highway Patrol says deaths of Lawson man, child not from police gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports its investigation into a police shooting in November in Lawson, Missouri, has revealed the victims were not killed by police gunfire.

On Sunday evening, Nov. 17, police in Lawson responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home where a male suspect had allegedly assaulted a female victim.

While the female was able to escape the residence, the male suspect and a young child remained in the home while law enforcement attempted to resolve the dispute.

At some point during the dispute, the male opened fire on officers, striking a Ray County sheriff’s deputy.

The male suspect, identified as Bretty Yager, 26, and a 3-year-old boy were later found dead inside the home.

While officers returned fire, a preliminary autopsy on Yeager indicated he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The boy also died from a gunshot wound; although, investigators said the gunshot was not from law enforcement.

The deputy who was struck was treated and later released from the hospital.

MSHP's investigation was forwarded to the Ray County prosecutor for review. However, troopers said no charges are anticipated.

