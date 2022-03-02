Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper injured after Kansas City police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries following a police chase that began in Kansas City, Missouri, and ended in North Kansas City.

The chase began near Independence Avenue and Hardesty Avenue at around 1:22 p.m. and ended near east 16th Avenue and Diamond Parkway.

During the chase, an MSHP vehicle was hit causing the trooper to be injured.

Two people were taken into custody after the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

