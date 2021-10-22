Missouri woman indicted for filing false stimulus claims released on bond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Marissa Jackson, 25, was released Thursday on a personal recognizance bond after being indicted on Oct. 5, 2021, for filing false stimulus claims and income tax returns.

Jackson wasn't the only one held accountable by a jury.

Warren Watkins, 39, and Lamar Johnson, 40, were also indicted. Together the three used identities of deceased people to file hundreds of false CARES Act claims.

Magistrate Judge W. Brian Gaddy oversaw Jackson’s initial appearance on Oct. 21 and will oversee the arraignment set for Oct. 25 at 9:45 a.m.

