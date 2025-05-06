Moped driver killed in crash on E. Gregory Boulevard Monday night in Raytown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a moped was killed in a two-vehicle crash on E. Gregory Boulevard Monday night in Raytown.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to E. Gregory Boulevard just west of Evanston Avenue just before 9 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2012 Taotao 50 Moped, driven westbound by a 29-year-old male crossed the center line and side-swiped an eastbound 2013 Lexus RX450, driven by a 41-year-old female.

The Moped driver was ejected and transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

