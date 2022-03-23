More than 50 cars broken into in Overland Park Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police said more than 50 vehicles were broken into Tuesday night at an apartment complex.
The string of break-ins happened near West 135th Street and Nall Avenue.
OPPD said Wednesday morning that most of the vehicles had windows broken out of them.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
