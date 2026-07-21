More victims, sex charges against former Douglas County massage therapist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Douglas County District Attorney's Office filed more charges this week against a former Baldwin City massage therapist accused of sex crimes against customers.

Nearly a dozen victims claim they were either raped or suffered sexual battery or aggravated sexual battery, according to court documents.

The case against Borger began in April when a woman reported she had been sexually violated by an Om Grown employee.

A court document states Borger violated the woman at least twice during the massage.

Borger met with police officers on April 8, 2026, at the Lenexa Police Headquarters for an interview with detectives.

The interview revealed Borger worked as a licensed massage therapist in Missouri and at Om Grown in Baldwin City.

He told officers he received his Master of Medical Massage certification and “exclusively offered” myofascial massage.

The detectives told Borger they were there to ask him about what happened during a massage in early April.

Borger and the detectives talked about the massage, and a Baldwin City detective said the statement made by Borger supported charges of rape and sexual battery, according to the court document.

More women called police with stories of sexual crimes by Borger during massages.

He now faces three counts of rape and 11 counts of sexual battery or aggravated sexual battery.

Borger was due in court Tuesday for a status conference.

He remains in the Douglas County jail.

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