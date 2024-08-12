More weapons found in Clay County storage locker; man faces additional charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man already charged with delivering a controlled substance and weapons charges could face more legal trouble after law enforcement found another cache of illegal weapons in a Clay County storage locker.

The investigation into drugs, guns and explosives continued after investigators found a storage unit last week that had been rented by Cory Young, according to a release from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

This time, the stash included 13 more homemade hand grenades, 17 guns and 31 cases of ammunition.

Young, 46, is a convicted felon and can't have guns or explosives.

The follow-up discoveries came after a large bust the morning of Aug. 2 in the 6500 block of North Hickory Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

The sheriff's department's STAR (Special Tactics and Response) Team arrested Young and two women.

Dangerous drugs and explosives were found in a search of the house.

The items found include 107 pounds of explosive powder, two pipe bombs, 15 grenades, 20 grams of fentanyl paste, 15 grams of methamphetamine, guns and ample ammunition, the sheriff's office said.

A child of elementary school age was in the home and was taken to stay with relatives.

After the first bust, Young was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and child endangerment. He is being held on a bond of $350,000, cash only.

Erika Lahr, 32, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and child endangerment. She is being held in jail on a cash-only bond of $250,000.

Tammie L. Bindel Cole, 52, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. She is being held on a bond of $150,000, cash only.

