Mother charged with parental kidnapping after violent confrontation Tuesday night in Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mother of a 10-month-old son is charged with parental kidnapping after taking the child during a violent incident Tuesday night that led to an Amber Alert.

Ashley Haygood, 31, of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged Wednesday in Clay County Court with parental kidnapping.

The incident began about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when Haygood and two men in a pickup truck followed the baby's father into the parking lot of a Liberty apartment complex.

One of those men with Haygood, David Giron, told police he picked up Haygood and a man known as "Twanty" Tuesday night at an Independence Price Chopper store, according to court documents.

A second woman got into the truck near where the baby's father worked.

Giron said he was told the baby's father kidnapped the child and Haygood had paperwork that stated she had rights to the baby, according to the court document.

They followed the baby's father to the Liberty apartment complex and attacked the man.

Twanty pulled a gun and he and the baby's father wrestled over the gun.

Haygood took the baby from Giron and the group left in the pickup truck with the baby, the court document states.

Police found Haygood with her baby at Children's Mercy Hospital .

A judge set her bond at $100,000, according to court records.

Giron was charged with two misdemeanors for his role in the kidnapping.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .