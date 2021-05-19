Mother in custody following Amber Alert for 10-month-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 10-month-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert Tuesday night was found safe at an area hospital and now is with “non-parental relatives,” according to Liberty police.

Car’mani Colston-Miller was allegedly taken from his biological father by his mother and two men shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a Liberty apartment complex.

The mother, Ashley Haygood, was taken into custody in connection to the kidnapping, but has not yet been charged. One of the men with Haygood was arrested “for other unrelated charges,” police said.

The men – one identified only as Twanty and the other identified – were armed, and police said that Car’mani’s father suffered minor injuries when the child was taken.

Social services is expected to be involved in custody and “care arrangements” for Car’mani, according to police.

Officials still are investigating the incident and asked anyone with information to call Liberty police at 816-439-4701 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

