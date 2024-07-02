Motorcycle crash on US 71 near Gregory Boulevard leaves 2 injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcycle crash overnight on U.S. 71 Highway near Gregory Boulevard left two people with serious injuries.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said the crash happened shortly after 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigation into the incident determined the driver of a black Harley Davidson was heading northbound on U.S. 71 when they ran off the roadway for “unknown reasons.”

The motorcycle then struck the curb of the concrete island on Gregory and the base of a traffic signal pole.

When the motorcycle struck the curb, the passenger was ejected.

Police said the driver was wearing a non-Missouri Department of Transportation compliant helmet. It was unknown if the passenger was wearing a helmet.

Both parties were transported to an area hospital, the driver with life-threatening injuries and the passenger with critical injuries.

KCPD is investigating possible impairment in the crash.

—