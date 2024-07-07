Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing, falling 35 feet from US 169 in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured Sunday in a motorcycle crash in the Northland, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. when a blue Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling northbound on U.S. 169 and failed to negotiate a curve in the road near the Missouri 9 exit.

KCPD said there is construction in the area, which has the highway reduced to one lane.

“The driver was unable to make the curve and went straight, striking the concrete jersey barrier,” police said via email. “After striking the barrier, the Kawasaki's momentum kept the motorcycle going north, bouncing off the concrete jersey barrier.”

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and fell between the southbound and northbound lanes, landing 35 below the road surface on railroad property.

Someone on a passing Union Pacific train witnessed the driver’s fall and called 911.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

