Motorcyclist dies from injuries suffered in Sept. 2 crash in KCMO

Posted at 9:50 PM, Sep 27, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died Wednesday from injuries suffered in a crash Sept. 2 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the two-vehicle collision happened about 10:10 p.m. in the 4700 block of Coal Mine Road.

A white Kawasaki motorcycle was south on Coal Mine Road at a high rate of speed when a vehicle made a U-turn in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the vehicle and the motorcyclist was ejected, police said.

He was wearing a helmet, police said.

His name has not been released.

No one in the vehicle was injured.


