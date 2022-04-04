Motorcyclist injured in collision near Paseo, Armour boulevards in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Accident Investigation Section responded to a two-vehicle collision just after 5 p.m. Sunday near Paseo and Armour boulevards.

When a blue Ford Focus traveling north on Paseo Boulevard decided to make a U-turn in the roadway just past the intersection of Armour Boulevard, a green and black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle struck the Ford.

Traveling north on Paseo Boulevard at a “high rate of speed,” the driver was ejected from the motorcycle, according to police.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

After the crash, the Ford continued south on Paseo Boulevard until the “damaged vehicle could not go any further,” per a news release.

Police said an unknown male assisted the driver in then pushing the vehicle into a driveway near East 37th Street and The Paseo.

Once the car was in the driveway, police report the driver of the Ford fled the scene on foot.

