Motorcyclist injured in collision near Paseo, Armour boulevards in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Accident Investigation Section responded to a two-vehicle collision just after 5 p.m. Sunday near Paseo and Armour boulevards.
When a blue Ford Focus traveling north on Paseo Boulevard decided to make a U-turn in the roadway just past the intersection of Armour Boulevard, a green and black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle struck the Ford.
Traveling north on Paseo Boulevard at a “high rate of speed,” the driver was ejected from the motorcycle, according to police.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.
After the crash, the Ford continued south on Paseo Boulevard until the “damaged vehicle could not go any further,” per a news release.
Police said an unknown male assisted the driver in then pushing the vehicle into a driveway near East 37th Street and The Paseo.
Once the car was in the driveway, police report the driver of the Ford fled the scene on foot.
