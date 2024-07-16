Motorcyclist killed after three-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-435 near Bannister Road late Monday night.

Kansas City, Missouri police were called to the southbound lanes of the highway just before 11 p.m.

Officers say a blue Kawasaki was southbound on I-435 at a very high rate of speed.

The Kawasaki struck the right rear corner of a white Ford Edge, causing the Kawasaki driver to lose control.

The Kawasaki driver was ejected from the motorcycle, and struck the guard rail on the west side of the highway.

He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcycle came to rest on the highway, and was struck by a black Toyota Sienna.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota suffered minor injuries and refused EMS.

The driver of the Ford Edge was not injured.

The southbound lanes of I-435 were closed approximately three hours

