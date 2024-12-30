Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash on US 50 in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on US 50 Highway in Lee's Summit. The driver of the second vehicle was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Emergency crews were dispatched to US Highway 50 near Todd George Road shortly after 6 p.m.

The initial investigation indicates the motorcyclist, 29 year-old Landon Hedrick, lost control after he struck the rear of a truck while eastbound on the highway.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The truck was located on 50 Highway near Blackwell Road on the shoulder.

The driver of the truck was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

