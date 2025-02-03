Motorcyclist killed on I-35NB near Old 56

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed on I-35 NB just north of Old 56 early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the single vehicle crash about 1:30 a.m.

Officials say a motorcyclist lost control and was killed.

I-35 NB was shut down for several hours while the investigation got underway.

I-35 NB re-opened shortly after 5 a.m., but South Rogers Road remains closed.

