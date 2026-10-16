MSHP shares photo of truck wanted in connection with deadly pedestrian crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thursday released a photo of a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-an-run crash Tuesday that left a 5-year-old girl dead.

Police are searching for what they believe is a gray Ram 1500, potentially a 2009 to 2018 model.

The pedestrian crash occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday on East 87th Street in Raytown, Missouri.

A 5-year-old girl, identified in a GoFundMe launched by her aunt as Ka’Una Simone Reed, was struck and killed in the crash.

MSHP urges anyone with information to contact Troop A by calling 816-622-0800.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.