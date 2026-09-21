MSHP trooper recovering at home after being struck by vehicle in August

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who was struck by a vehicle at the end of August can now recover from home.

The highway patrol said Monday that the trooper was released from the hospital over the weekend.

“He has a long road of recovery ahead, but he has made great progress,” MSHP said on social media. “His spirits are high and his determination is inspiring.”

The trooper was struck just after midnight on Aug. 26 while conducting a traffic stop on the left shoulder of northbound Interstate 35 north of Missouri 210 in North Kansas City.

Two women face charges in the incident.

Erika Guerrero-Chavez, of KCK, is charged with second-degree assault, driving while revoked/suspended (first offense), and failure to place a vehicle not in motion as near the right-hand side of the highway as practical, resulting in an accident.

Ashton Berry, of KCMO, is charged with second-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.