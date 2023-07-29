Multi-vehicle accident leaves one seriously injured in southeast KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An accident involving three vehicles in southeast Kansas City, Missouri, near Swope Golf Course has left four people injured with one serious injury Saturday evening.

The crash occurred at about 6:10 p.m. near East Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive. The accident led to a vehicle rolling over.

A spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said the roads are shut down and advises drivers to use alternate routes.

This is an evolving story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

