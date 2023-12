KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews from multiple agencies responded to a fire overnight at a grain elevator in Lathrop, Missouri, about 45 minutes north of Kansas City.

The Lathrop Police Department said it would evacuate people as needed, but it's not immediately clear if they did.

A Lathrop schools official said school was called off for the day, likely in connection to the blaze and a lack of power.

Ameren's power outage map shows roughly 466 customers without power in the Lathrop area.

