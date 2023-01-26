New KCPD chief calls Memphis man’s death in police beating a ‘tragedy’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves condemned the beating death of a 29-year-old Memphis man by police, calling it a “tragedy” and vowing to ensure KCPD learns from it.

Tyre Nichols was stopped Jan. 7 on the way home from work and allegedly fled from the traffic stop.

He was then beaten by five Memphis police officers and died three days later in the hospital.

“On behalf of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, our hearts go out to the family of Tyre Nichols,” Graves said in a video posted on Twitter. “... This is a tragedy. It should not have happened. I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure it doesn’t happen in Kansas City.”

Memphis police announced at the time of Nichols’ death that the officers involved were suspended per departmental policy.

Police Chief Cerelyn Davis subsequently fired the five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — last week.

“I applaud Chief Davis’ swift actions in Memphis to suspend and ultimately terminate the officers involved,” Graves said.

All five have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression in Nichols’ death.

“I met with my command staff this morning to make it clear that here at KCPD we must reinforce a culture of accountability within the police department from the top down,” Graves said. “This accountability brings a duty to intervene if officers witness excessive force or a violation of anyone’s constitutional or civil rights. I take this position seriously and the responsibility that comes with it, which is why we’re having these conversations.”

Graves was chosen last month as the first full-time female police chief in KCPD history. She replaced Rick Smith, who retired last spring.

