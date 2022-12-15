Deputy Chief Stacey Graves named next KCPD chief of police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following a months-long process, the Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners has named Maj. Stacey Graves as the city's next chief of police.

Commissioners announced the selection Thursday morning.

Lots of handshakes and hugs from people she has worked with from her start as a records clerk to her most recent position as acting Deputy Chief. pic.twitter.com/ix5I5BMez6 — Abby Dodge (@Abby_OnAir) December 15, 2022

Graves was one of three finalists for the position . As the lone internal candidate, Graves was selected over Philadelphia Police Department Inspector DeShawn Beaufort and retired New Jersey State Police Lt. Col. Scott Ebner.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas released the requirements for the position in August , saying the board was looking for someone who was "an accomplished professional with a track record of implementing strategies to reduce gun violence while collaborating with an engaged community."

Stepping into the role formerly held by Rick Smith, who retired in April , Graves is a familiar face to the public. She previously served as one of the department's public information officers.

In that role, she provided information to the media at countless crime scenes and also answered questions about other KCPD issues and initiatives. She currently commands KCPD's Patrol Bureau, overseeing all six patrol division stations as well as the Traffic and Special Operations divisions.

Graves has also served with the Drug Enforcement Unit, Career Criminal Squad and worked as a patrol officer since starting her KCPD career as a records clerk in 1997.

WATCH BELOW: Graves addressing the media following her selection

Days before the selection was announced, Graves and the other two finalists participated in a public town hall at the Mohart Center.

The Board of Police Commissioners was originally expected to announce the hiring Tuesday , but the board decided to push the announcement back .

Despite the hiring, some local organizations were disappointed with how the process was conducted.

Of the 21 applications received during the process, the BOPC reports 11 were from women or people of color.

Graves is KCPD's 48th chief of police and the first woman to hold the position full-time .

This story is developing and may be updated.