Mayor Quinton Lucas releases requirements to be hired as Kansas City's next Chief of Police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas and the other members of the KCMO Board of Police Commissioners revealed details about what qualities and experiences a candidate must have to be the city's next chief of police.

Lucas posted on his Twitter account Wednesday night a brochure from Public Sector Search and Consulting.

The company will help the police board find the next chief of a department that's come under intense criticism for the city's treatment of people in minority communities and a persistently high number of homicides.

"This is an outstanding opportunity to lead a major city police department," the company's brochure states. "The next Chief of Police will be an accomplished professional with a track record of implementing strategies to reduce gun violence while collaborating with an engaged community."

The new chief will oversee a department whose 2022-23 budget is $268.9 million and is authorized 1,429 sworn officers and 613 civilian employees.

The KCMO Police Department is the largest city police agency in Missouri based on city population, geographic area and number of employees, according to the brochure.

Among the qualifications are five years of progressively responsible executive management experience in a police organization, according to the brochure.

"The successful candidate will have a proven track record of reducing crime and promoting public safety, recruiting and retaining quality personnel and building trust among law enforcement staff, key community partners and the community at large," the brochure states.

Another requirement is the new chief live within Kansas City, Missouri and a residency waiver is not available.

Candidates should apply by Sept. 5.

Public Sector Search and Consulting will conduct initial interviews.

Virtual interviews are scheduled for the week of September 19 and a small number of finalists will be invited to KCMO, according to the company's information.

No word on when the new police chief will be selected by the police board.

