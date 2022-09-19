Letter provides details of DOJ's investigation into KCPD's hiring practices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Justice is looking into whether the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has engaged in a pattern of discrimination toward Black officers and applicants, according to a letter obtained by KSHB 41 News.

Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke sent the letter to KCPD Board of Police Commissioners Secretary David Kremmer and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Monday morning.

The letter said the DOJ launched the investigation after receiving information that suggests the department engaged in discriminatory employment practices, which may have impacted entry-level hiring and promotions to positions such as detective.

The investigation also will look into whether KCPD discriminated against minority officers in imposing discipline and creating a hostile work environment, according to the letter.

"It is important to note that we have not reached any conclusions about the subject matter of the investigation," the DOJ said in the letter. "We intend to consider all relevant information, and we welcome your assistance in helping identify what that might be. We would appreciate your cooperation in the investigation."

KCPD Interim Chief of Police Joseph Mabin said the department intends to fully cooperate with the investigation, which will be conducted by the Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri.

